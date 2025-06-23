Bakery owner who competed on Mediacorp baking show Creme De La Creme dies aged 35

FOUND COMFORT IN BAKING

2112 Bakery began as a home-based business in 2019, shortly after Goh left her job as a nail technician. She told 8days.sg last year that she had been diagnosed with depression around that time and found comfort in baking and munching on Nutella cookies. That’s when her baking business was born.

She later joined Season 2 of Mediacorp baking show, Creme De La Creme, to gain exposure for her sluggish business in Toa Payoh. She placed sixth out of eight contestants on the show.

While her onscreen appearance generated some publicity for her, she revealed that her shop’s sales didn’t increase much. Last year, she told 8days.sg that her Toa Payoh bakery lost S$19,000 and she was looking to relocate it to a better spot.

She added: “I got very depressed [due to the poor business in Toa Payoh], so my husband asked me whether I wanted to just shut it down, but I didn’t want to waste my efforts. I know I can do it, I just need time”.