Bakery owner who competed on Mediacorp baking show Creme De La Creme dies aged 35
The founder of 2112 Bakery was a competitor on season 2 of the show.
Michelle Goh, a 35-year-old mother of two and owner of 2112 Bakery plus a rojak food court stall, died last week. The cause of her death was not made known at press time.
Local publication 8days.sg reached out to her husband, Ken, who said he will get back at a later date on the future of their bakery. He announced her passing in a Facebook post that read: “It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that I share the passing of my beloved wife, Michelle Goh, who left us on 17th June 2025.”
In an interview with 8days.sg last August, Goh said she was running a bakery beneath an HDB block in Toa Payoh, along with a rojak and popiah stall at Yew Tee Square’s Kopitiam, where her bakes were also sold.
The Toa Payoh bakery was later relocated to OG Bugis in December 2024, as a fancier cafe with dine-in.
FOUND COMFORT IN BAKING
2112 Bakery began as a home-based business in 2019, shortly after Goh left her job as a nail technician. She told 8days.sg last year that she had been diagnosed with depression around that time and found comfort in baking and munching on Nutella cookies. That’s when her baking business was born.
She later joined Season 2 of Mediacorp baking show, Creme De La Creme, to gain exposure for her sluggish business in Toa Payoh. She placed sixth out of eight contestants on the show.
While her onscreen appearance generated some publicity for her, she revealed that her shop’s sales didn’t increase much. Last year, she told 8days.sg that her Toa Payoh bakery lost S$19,000 and she was looking to relocate it to a better spot.
She added: “I got very depressed [due to the poor business in Toa Payoh], so my husband asked me whether I wanted to just shut it down, but I didn’t want to waste my efforts. I know I can do it, I just need time”.
TALKED ABOUT BUSINESS STRUGGLES ON SOCIAL MEDIA LAST DECEMBER
In a video post on Dec 31, 2024, Goh told her followers on TikTok: “Having a business is a commitment, a passion. [It’s all about] making my parents proud, making my kids proud, or just myself [proud].”
She went on: “The thing is, I feel good whenever I leave the shop at night – I keep smiling to myself, like, this is how far [I’ve come]. But there’s too much stress going on.”
Her last few posts showed her holidaying in Japan sometime around May.
2112 Bakery’s signature bakes are its Swiss roll (S$4.50), cheesecake (S$6.50), assorted crispy puffs (S$2.20) and the snack that started it all – Nutella cookies (S$26).
2112 Bakery (cafe in OG Bugis) is at #02-02 OG Albert, 60 Albert St, Singapore 189969
2112 Bakery (with rojak & popiah) is at #02-222/224 Yew Tee Square Kopitiam, 624 Choa Chu Kang St, Singapore 680624.
2112 Snack Delight is at #01-42 Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre, 21 Canberra Link, Singapore 756973. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.