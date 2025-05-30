When Life Gives You Tangerines star Park Bo-gum to hold Singapore fan meeting in August
Park Bo-gum's Be With You fan meeting tour will also see him visiting Yokohama, Kaohsiung, Manila, Kuala Lumpur and more.
Park Bo-gum fans who did not manage to catch the South Korean actor during his most recent appearance in Singapore can rest easy now. On Friday (May 30), Park's agency The Black Label announced that the When Life Gives You Tangerines star will return to Singapore in August as part of his Be With You fan meeting tour.
Fans can get up close and personal with Park at The Star Theatre on Aug 14.
Other stops on Park Bo-gum's tour include Yokohama, Seoul, Kaohsiung, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Macao and Kuala Lumpur.
More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
Park recently made waves for his role in the Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines in which he plays Yang Gwan-sik – the husband of IU's character, Oh Ae-sun.
For his portrayal, Park was nominated as best television actor at the recent Baeksang Arts Awards. The series itself won the award for best drama at the ceremony.