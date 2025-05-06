Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Culinary Class Wars and When Life Gives You Tangerines win top accolades

The biggest names in South Korean entertainment gathered on Monday night (May 5) to honour the best television series and movies of the year at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, which is regarded as one of South Korea's most prestigious award shows.

Hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yup and actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum, Monday's ceremony saw the war film Uprising and the period drama When Life Gives You Tangerines clinching the most wins, at three and four, respectively.

Netflix's hit cooking competition Culinary Class Wars ended up winning the Grand Prize for broadcasting.

These are the winners for both the film and broadcasting categories at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

FILM