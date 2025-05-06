Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Culinary Class Wars and When Life Gives You Tangerines win top accolades
The biggest names in South Korean entertainment gathered on Monday night (May 5) to honour the best television series and movies of the year at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, which is regarded as one of South Korea's most prestigious award shows.
Hosted by comedian Shin Dong-yup and actors Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum, Monday's ceremony saw the war film Uprising and the period drama When Life Gives You Tangerines clinching the most wins, at three and four, respectively.
Netflix's hit cooking competition Culinary Class Wars ended up winning the Grand Prize for broadcasting.
These are the winners for both the film and broadcasting categories at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.
FILM
Grand Prize: Hong Kyung-pyo (cinematographer for the movie Harbin)
Best Film: Harbin
Best Director: Oh Seung-uk (Revolver)
Best New Director: Oh Jung-min (House Of The Seasons)
Best Actor: Jo Jung-suk (Pilot)
Best Actress: Jeon Do-yeon (Revolver)
Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae-myung (Land Of Happiness)
Best Supporting Actress: Claudia Kim (A Normal Family)
Best New Actor: Jung Sung-il (Uprising)
Best New Actress: Roh Yoon-seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)
Best Screenplay: Shin Chul, Park Chan-wook (Uprising)
Best Technical Achievement: Jo Yeong-wook (Uprising)
Gucci Impact Award: The Land Of Morning Calm
BROADCASTING
Grand Prize: Culinary Class Wars
Best Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Entertainment Program: Punghyanggo
Best Cultural Show: Special Hakjeon
Best Director: Song Yeon-hwa (Doubt)
Best Actor: Ju Ji-hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call)
Best Actress: Kim Tae-ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Best Supporting Actor: Choi Dae-hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye-ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Best New Actor: Choo Young-woo (The Tale Of Lady Ok)
Best New Actress: Chae Won-bin (Doubt)
Best Male Variety Performer: Shin Dong-yup
Best Female Variety Performer: Lee Soo-ji
Best Screenplay: Lim Sang-choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)
Best Technical Achievement: Jang Yeong-gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)
Prizm Popularity Award (Male): Byeon Woo-seok (Lovely Runner)
Prizm Popularity Award (Female): Kim Hye-yoon (Lovely Runner)