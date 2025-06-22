Coldplay will be re-releasing nine albums on records made from recycled plastic bottles

Coldplay are set to reissue nine of their albums on records made from recycled plastic bottles.



The Viva la Vida band are continuing their environmental crusade by reissuing their material on EcoRecord LPs - which are claimed to reduce carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85 per cent when compared to traditional vinyl production.



Jen Ivory, managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.



"The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention.



"It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."



The band are re-issuing their debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres (2021) in an eco-friendly manner.