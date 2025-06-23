Logo
Singer Camila Cabello’s Singapore concert cancelled, refunds will be issued

The 28-year-old singer's show was slated for Aug 12 at The Star Theatre as part of her Yours, C tour. Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through the original payment method.

Camila Cabello at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena).
Nashita Farveen
23 Jun 2025 11:55AM
American singer Camila Cabello has cancelled her Singapore concert at The Star Theatre on Aug 12. The show, part of her Yours, C tour, was first announced in April and would have been Cabello's first concert in Singapore. 

A notice on the Ticketmaster.sg site states that the concert has been cancelled "due to an unexpected scheduling conflict" and that fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through the original payment method.

Cabello's other Asian stop on the tour – in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Aug 14 – has not been cancelled. 

Several weeks earlier, the 28-year-old singer also cancelled three performances across Spain that were slated for June. 

Cabello rose to fame as a member of the American girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016. She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. She's known for hits such as Havana, sang alongside American Rapper Young Thug, as well as Senorita, a duet with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Her most recent solo album, C, XOXO, was released in June 2024. 

Source: CNA/nf

