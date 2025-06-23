Singer Camila Cabello’s Singapore concert cancelled, refunds will be issued

American singer Camila Cabello has cancelled her Singapore concert at The Star Theatre on Aug 12. The show, part of her Yours, C tour, was first announced in April and would have been Cabello's first concert in Singapore.

A notice on the Ticketmaster.sg site states that the concert has been cancelled "due to an unexpected scheduling conflict" and that fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through the original payment method.

Cabello's other Asian stop on the tour – in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Aug 14 – has not been cancelled.

Several weeks earlier, the 28-year-old singer also cancelled three performances across Spain that were slated for June.

Cabello rose to fame as a member of the American girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016. She left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. She's known for hits such as Havana, sang alongside American Rapper Young Thug, as well as Senorita, a duet with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Her most recent solo album, C, XOXO, was released in June 2024.