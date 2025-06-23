Menopause in the workplace: Is your company doing enough to support you through this transition?
A recent White Paper revealed that over 70 per cent of female employees in Singapore think a menopause-friendly policy would benefit their organisation. But the number of companies offering this support is low. CNA Women finds out why this isn’t just a women’s issue, but good business.
If you’ve been struggling with menopause symptoms while at work, you’re not alone. A recent study found that, in Singapore, 74 per cent of female employees (aged 45 years and older) experiencing at least two menopause-related symptoms reported that it interfered with their ability to do their job and diminished their quality of life.
The results of the study were released in a White Paper by the NUS Bia-Echo Asia Centre for Reproductive Longevity and Equality (ACRLE) at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and HeyVenus Integrated Healthscience, a women’s health technology company.
It is the first regional White Paper on menopause at work, with more than 1,700 participants from five countries – Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. The findings, presented in April, reveal the impact that menopause has on women’s work and careers in the Asia-Pacific region.
In Singapore, 66 per cent of women said that social stigma prevents them from openly discussing menopause symptoms – and seeking support in the workplace.
One respondent said: “I would like to talk about it. At the moment, it is not even acknowledged”, while another hoped “for managers to be understanding and considerate to those experiencing severe symptoms and help with timetable adjustments”.
The White Paper also found that, locally, 71 per cent of female employees and 68 per cent of people managers say a menopause-friendly policy would benefit the organisation. However, only 31 per cent of companies have such policies in place.
Christina Ang, founder and CEO of HeyVenus Integrated Healthscience, said that when unmanaged, menopause symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and anxiety can undermine performance, confidence and career progression.
“According to our APAC White Paper, over 50 per cent of women in Singapore who report that menopause symptoms affect their quality of life and work are in middle to senior leadership roles,” she told CNA Women. “Yet most women don’t speak up – 63 per cent report productivity loss due to symptoms but few seek support due to stigma or fear of being misunderstood.”
This silent strain widens the gender gap in leadership by increasing absenteeism, contributing to talent attrition and disrupting succession planning, she added. In an ageing workforce, this is no longer just a women’s issue – it’s a structural leadership challenge.
A SHIFT IN HEALTH CONVERSATIONS AT WORK
In 2019, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) co-authored a local qualitative study involving perimenopausal women aged between 47 and 54 years, seen at the hospital, with the aim to increase the understanding of the experiences and needs of perimenopausal women with symptoms.
“Some women shared that they received good support from their employers, while others felt constricted by the nature of their work due to the gender bias placed against them,” said Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, head and senior consultant, Family Medicine Service, KKH. “While women hoped for better support, they did not expect it given the nature of Singapore’s busy lifestyle.”
Assoc Prof Rukshini, who is also co-director of KK Menopause Centre, said that, with more women in the workplace and rising retirement age, menopause-related health information in the workplace deserves more attention.
Audrey Neo, senior partner at Page Executive, which specialises in human resources and consumer executive search, spoke with clients and industry leaders to gather views on the impact of menopause on the workplace.
Menopause has long been a taboo subject in many cultures, including Singapore, and is not commonly discussed in the professional setting, she said. It can also be awkward to be singled out that one is going through menopause.
“However, as we move forward from the pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift in how we approach conversations around health and well-being at work,” said Neo. “Singapore is becoming increasingly progressive in addressing topics once considered off-limits.”
While women hoped for better support, they did not expect it given the nature of Singapore’s busy lifestyle.
She cited the fact that Singapore’s median age is rising. In 2000, the median age was around 34 years. In 2023, it was 42.7 years and is expected to hit 53years by 2050.
“Organisations will need to recognise the needs of employees in their forties and fifties, and hormonal shifts will be a health and wellness consideration and starting point,” said Neo.
“In the broader scheme of things, hormonal shifts affect men too, albeit differently, making this a conversation for everyone to empathise and participate in a safe environment.
“Additionally, framed within the broader context of diversity and inclusion, what kind of wellness practices that organisations incorporate to support employees going through hormonal shifts could be a good starting point to raise awareness on this front.”
WORKPLACE MENOPAUSE SUPPPORT IS SMART BUSINESS
Two women CNA Women spoke to shared how menopause symptoms affected them at work. Juanita Mega, 54, recalled two occasions in her previous job two years ago when she suddenly had heavy menstrual flow while in the office, resulting in her skirt being badly stained.
Two of her colleagues saw what had happened and even though they were supportive, Mega felt embarrassed.
“Luckily, I had a shawl to cover up but I had to rush home to change, cancel face-to-face meetings and give an excuse about a family emergency,” she said.
Mega also had other perimenopause symptoms – heart palpitations, night sweats and sleepless nights – and often had to rely on caffeine to perk her up in the mornings.
Hazleen Ahmad, 53, experienced menopause symptoms such as brain fog, hot flashes and night sweats. It was while going through menopause that she was also diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Hazleen, who is deputy CEO of the Institute of Neurodiversity Global and president/chair of the Institute of Neurodiversity Singapore, said that “the workplace of tomorrow must recognise that neuro developmental differences like ADHD and menopause aren’t just medical issues – they’re part of the rich tapestry of human experience”.
Some companies in Singapore do offer menopause support. Standard Chartered expanded its medical coverage in 2023 to include treatment for menopause-related symptoms. It also has menopause toolkits, offers counselling support and organises talks for staff.
HSBC Singapore also offers coverage for medical consultation and treatment of menopause.
At S&P Global, a ratings and financial information provider, employees going through menopause can access an on-demand online education resource, a spokesperson told CNA Women.
A Managing Menopause Toolkit is available to all employees and flexible work arrangements are on offer, including adjusted working hours and work-from-home options. There are also colleague-led support communities, to get together virtually or in person to share experiences and advice in a safe and supportive space.
Dr Claudine Hyatt, a clinical psychologist and traumatologist, and a partner at mental wellbeing agency Cognitive Approach to Life Management (CALM) International, revealed that companies supporting women through menopause are not only compassionate – it’s smart business.
“Midlife women are often at the peak of their professional expertise; failure to support them risks losing key institutional knowledge and leadership potential,” she said.
“Addressing menopause bridges a critical gap in gender-inclusive workplace policy – just as how maternity leave became standard, menopause support is the next frontier in fair workplace design,” she added.
Dr Hyatt said that companies that prioritise women’s health signal that they are forward-thinking and inclusive. And employees who feel seen and supported are more loyal, engaged and motivated.
“A workplace that supports women through menopause is a workplace that values longevity, equity and wellbeing. It’s not just good ethics – it’s good economics,” she said.
