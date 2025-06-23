Menopause in the workplace: Is your company doing enough to support you through this transition?

If you’ve been struggling with menopause symptoms while at work, you’re not alone. A recent study found that, in Singapore, 74 per cent of female employees (aged 45 years and older) experiencing at least two menopause-related symptoms reported that it interfered with their ability to do their job and diminished their quality of life.

The results of the study were released in a White Paper by the NUS Bia-Echo Asia Centre for Reproductive Longevity and Equality (ACRLE) at the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and HeyVenus Integrated Healthscience, a women’s health technology company.

It is the first regional White Paper on menopause at work, with more than 1,700 participants from five countries – Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Singapore. The findings, presented in April, reveal the impact that menopause has on women’s work and careers in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Singapore, 66 per cent of women said that social stigma prevents them from openly discussing menopause symptoms – and seeking support in the workplace.

One respondent said: “I would like to talk about it. At the moment, it is not even acknowledged”, while another hoped “for managers to be understanding and considerate to those experiencing severe symptoms and help with timetable adjustments”.

The White Paper also found that, locally, 71 per cent of female employees and 68 per cent of people managers say a menopause-friendly policy would benefit the organisation. However, only 31 per cent of companies have such policies in place.

Christina Ang, founder and CEO of HeyVenus Integrated Healthscience, said that when unmanaged, menopause symptoms like fatigue, brain fog and anxiety can undermine performance, confidence and career progression.

“According to our APAC White Paper, over 50 per cent of women in Singapore who report that menopause symptoms affect their quality of life and work are in middle to senior leadership roles,” she told CNA Women. “Yet most women don’t speak up – 63 per cent report productivity loss due to symptoms but few seek support due to stigma or fear of being misunderstood.”