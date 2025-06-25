Workwear 101: How to style 5 office pants that are versatile enough for evening socials
These different types of women’s trousers can inject interest into your corporate wardrobe – here, a professional stylist shares tips on making them work for you.
While they are now a staple in our wardrobes, pants weren’t always accepted as everyday clothing for women – at least in Western cultures, and not until the mid-20th century. From being a political statement and symbol of female empowerment back in those days, they have also become a style statement in modern times.
Where the history of women’s pants is concerned, it’s a must to mention Gabrielle Chanel, who was perhaps the biggest pants-loving fashion icon of all time. Not only did she enjoy wearing them herself, she introduced them into her collections and popularised them as stylish apparel for women.
Certainly, we wear pants for the ease of movement and comfort that they provide, but it’s not just for practicality that we choose them over dresses or skirts from time to time. They allow us to express our personal style – pants can be elegant, androgynous or feminine, casual and formal, making them appropriate for every occasion, which includes work in a corporate setting.
Personal stylist Sera Murphy, who also goes by The Reoutfitter, also pointed out how pants rate high on versatility. “They open up opportunities for ‘separates dressing’, allowing you to mix and match tops and bottoms in a way that feels personal and expressive. Don’t limit yourself to just one go-to shape – having a rotation of different pant styles makes it easier to switch up tops and avoid falling into a styling rut,” she said.
She gives us tips on to make different types of pants work for your figure and dressing for the office. A quick change of accessories or shoes and your work pants can magically turn into your go-to for after-hours.
1. STRAIGHT-CUT PANTS
These pants are cut straight from the hips to the hems, which means they’ll skim the figure instead of clinging to it – which means they’ll suit a wide range of body shapes. “They also pair easily with most tops and shoes, which is why I often recommend this cut as a foundational wardrobe piece,” said Murphy.
“If you're petite, opt for a pair that hits just above the ankle to avoid overwhelming the frame. This also keeps fabric from bunching up where the hems hit the shoe. Taller individuals, however, might prefer a full-length version that grazes the top of the foot.”
When it comes to fabric, a structured cotton or denim will be great for hybrid workwear, while a sleek wool or suiting fabric looks more formal and office-ready. Straight-cut pants pair easily with much of your wardrobe, since they’ll go great with any top, both tucked out or in.
“Try voluminous or flowy blouses, tops with sleeve detailing or a fun neckline to add interest to the overall look. You can dress these pants down with a T-shirt and loafers, or dress them up with a silk blouse and sharp-looking heels,” she added.
2. WIDE-LEG PANTS
These pants come in a variety of hem widths – from gently flared to dramatically wide. “Not all wide-leg pants are the same, but there’s a version out there for everyone. This silhouette is also universally flattering – it draws attention to the waist and creates the illusion of a longer leg,” said Murphy.
“Fit at the waist is critical here – it keeps the overall look balanced. A higher rise works well for those with longer torsos or shorter legs. If you have a shorter torso, a mid or lower-rise may feel more comfortable and visually balanced,” she added.
The fabric counts, too – for example, wide-leg trousers in drapey textiles will look more elegant and fluid, perfect for wearing with heels for added polish. “Structured versions, like denim or sailor-style trousers, lend a strong, trendy feel. These can work beautifully with flats or (office-appropriate) sneakers.”
Tops should always be tucked into wide-leg pants to keep the waist looking defined – this will help you avoid that "swallowed by fabric" look. A belt can also be a great tool for creating an hourglass silhouette.
3. TAPERED PANTS
With a roomier fit at the hips and thighs that narrows toward the ankles, tapered pants will subtly define your shape. These are pants that provide a comfortable fit at the thigh area, and yet create a clean and sharp silhouette.
“They work particularly well if you’re curvier on top and have an ‘inverted triangle’ figure, since the volume at the top of the pants will balance out the hip area in relation to your overall figure, while the tapered bottom won’t add bulk. A mid- to high-rise waistband works best here to elongate the leg and define the waist,” she said.
She noted that tapered trousers often come with pleats, darts or elasticised waists. Such features can add volume so it’s important to ensure the pants are of the right fit and fabric. Try materials like wool or cotton twill for better structure. Ideally, the hemline should hit just above the ankle – a length that works best with flat shoes or low heels.
4. CIGARETTE PANTS
This silhouette is sharp, sophisticated and has a slim profile. While they’ll fit closer on the hips and thighs, cigarette pants are cut straight from the knees to the hems.
“Think of them as the grown-up evolution of skinny pants, without the skin-tight fit. Cigarette pants work beautifully for formal or traditional office settings, but they’re also a go-to for anyone who loves a clean, minimal aesthetic. Their cropped length makes them ideal for showcasing footwear, especially a pointed-toe flat, kitten heel or classic pump,” said Murphy.
They will suit those with straighter legs or more balanced proportions best, but can also work on other body types – in the right fit and with appropriate styling or minor alterations to the waistband or pants length, if necessary.
Fabric choice matters, since these pants fit snugly. “Traditional suiting fabric works best. I tend to steer clients away from overly thin or clingy fabrics in this silhouette, as they can look casual – like leggings or skinny jeans, which can be unflattering on some,” she added. They’ll look equally chic whether worn with a crisp button-down or fitted knit top.
5. PLEATED PANTS
“These pants can be wide, straight or tapered, so it’s less about what’s happening on their lower half but rather the placement, design and number of the pleats just below the waist,” said Murphy.
Pleats create extra room through the hip and thigh, hiding a belly and providing wearing comfort. “These pants work great for those with a curvy figure or a longer torso, since they’ll offer a more natural fit than that of flat-front trousers.”
However, they can also add volume around the hips. To avoid this, wear them with fitted or tucked-in tops, which help define the waist and keep the proportions clean. Fabric also plays a big role in how pleats behave. Lightweight wool, polyester, crepe and cotton twill allow the pleats to fall softly without adding bulk, while stiffer fabrics can make the shape feel more dramatic.
“Be mindful of where the pleat opens – too low and it can disrupt proportions; too high and it might add unwanted volume. The same can be said about the number of pleats on each side,” advised Murphy. With so many variations of pleated-front pants out there, it will take trying on and experimenting with different versions to find the best one for you.