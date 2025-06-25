Workwear 101: How to style 5 office pants that are versatile enough for evening socials

While they are now a staple in our wardrobes, pants weren’t always accepted as everyday clothing for women – at least in Western cultures, and not until the mid-20th century. From being a political statement and symbol of female empowerment back in those days, they have also become a style statement in modern times.

Where the history of women’s pants is concerned, it’s a must to mention Gabrielle Chanel, who was perhaps the biggest pants-loving fashion icon of all time. Not only did she enjoy wearing them herself, she introduced them into her collections and popularised them as stylish apparel for women.

Certainly, we wear pants for the ease of movement and comfort that they provide, but it’s not just for practicality that we choose them over dresses or skirts from time to time. They allow us to express our personal style – pants can be elegant, androgynous or feminine, casual and formal, making them appropriate for every occasion, which includes work in a corporate setting.

Personal stylist Sera Murphy, who also goes by The Reoutfitter, also pointed out how pants rate high on versatility. “They open up opportunities for ‘separates dressing’, allowing you to mix and match tops and bottoms in a way that feels personal and expressive. Don’t limit yourself to just one go-to shape – having a rotation of different pant styles makes it easier to switch up tops and avoid falling into a styling rut,” she said.

She gives us tips on to make different types of pants work for your figure and dressing for the office. A quick change of accessories or shoes and your work pants can magically turn into your go-to for after-hours.