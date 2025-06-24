Popular '90s Malaysian girl group Elite reunites for solo concert this September

Malaysian girl group Elite is reuniting for a concert – the quintet's first solo show in over 20 years – on Sep 20 at Plenary Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Titled Elite Live ’25, the concert is in celebration of the group's 30th anniversary and all five original members – Abby Abadi, Azza Zawari, Linda Rafar, Watie Sadali and Sasha Saidin – will be performing.

The group signed with KRU Records in 1995 and released hit albums including Catwalk, Tamparan and GIG, delighting many fans around the region.

The concert was announced at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday (Jun 24) where member Linda said that the decision to hold a solo concert came from the great response they received during their surprise appearance at one of GenKRU's shows in May.

Tickets for Elite Live ’25 are priced from RM268 (US$63) to RM1,088 (US$256) and available on www.ticket2u.com.my. Fans in the top-tier category are entitled to an exclusive meet-and-greet session with the group. Ticket sales will start on Jun 26 at 2pm.