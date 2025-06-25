Customise your own Barbie at a charity exhibition featuring over 1,000 dolls on a 60-metre runway
At Wings of Art 2025, which runs from Jun 25 to Jul 1 at Marina Square, you can adopt a Barbie doll and contribute to a long Barbie doll runway in support of a meaningful cause.
Can't get enough of Barbie? Drop by this charity exhibition at Marina Square to check out over 1,000 Barbie dolls, where you can join in the fun by customising your own.
The Wings of Art 2025, which runs from Jun 25 to Jul 1 at the mall's central atrium, features what the Singapore Book of Records recognises as Singapore’s longest Barbie doll runway at 60 metres long. These also include one-of-a-kind designs by 60 local personalities.
The dolls are the exhibition are available for purchase as it aims to aims to raise S$100,000 for underprivileged children through the Singapore Red Cross’ Young Hearts education and mentorship programme.
ADOPT A BARBIE DOLL
There are 1,000 Barbies available for public "adoption" at the event, priced at S$75 on weekdays and S$85 on weekends.
After adopting a Barbie, participants can access a wide range of materials to customise it, from fabrics to paper and accessories courtesy of local brands such as Bynd Artisan and RJ Paper. Completed dolls can either be taken home or kept in the runway installation, which will later be given to children in need.
Those interested in crafting their own Barbie can register for a slot on the event website.
BID FOR 60 SPECIALLY DESIGNED BARBIES
In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, the event also features Barbie designs by 60 Singapore personalities, including actress Jayley Woo, pastry chef Janice Wong, couture designer Frederick Lee, and Isaac Chang, a nine-year-old artist with autism. Their creations range from delicate acrylic sculptures to avant-garde upcycled outfits.
All 60 Barbie dolls are also available for public bidding through an online charity auction.
MORE TO EXPLORE AT WINGS OF ART 2025
Beyond designing your own Barbie, visitors can also take photos with Barbie-inspired wings in a custom-designed lightbox, play interactive games, or take part in workshops and community showcases. Additional fees apply for some activities, and all proceeds go towards supporting children’s causes.