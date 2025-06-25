Customise your own Barbie at a charity exhibition featuring over 1,000 dolls on a 60-metre runway

There are 1,000 Barbies available for public "adoption" at the event, priced at S$75 on weekdays and S$85 on weekends.

After adopting a Barbie, participants can access a wide range of materials to customise it, from fabrics to paper and accessories courtesy of local brands such as Bynd Artisan and RJ Paper. Completed dolls can either be taken home or kept in the runway installation, which will later be given to children in need.

Those interested in crafting their own Barbie can register for a slot on the event website.

BID FOR 60 SPECIALLY DESIGNED BARBIES