From Westlife to Michael Learns To Rock: Why do evergreen bands love coming to Singapore?

Belting out the song Like A Rose by British-Norwegian boyband A1 in the same theatre where my company’s town halls are held was not on my 2023 bingo card.

Yet, there I was in The Theatre at Mediacorp last October, a tween again from the opening lyric: “And as I look into your eyes.” I still remembered the lines after, word for word, as though it hadn’t been more than 20 years since I obsessively replayed the catchy ballad countless times.

On stage, four former teenage heartthrobs serenaded a sea of still-lovestruck mostly millennial and Gen X women, who also seemed to have permanently seared every A1 lyric into their temporal lobe from decades ago. It’d be more realistic to wish for snow in Singapore than expect us not to automatically sing along to our adolescence anthems: Ready Or Not, Take On Me and Same Old Brand New You.

A1 wasn’t – and wouldn’t be – the only Western band staging “comeback” concerts in Singapore.