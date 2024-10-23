Dealing with your partner’s midlife crisis: How wives can help husbands navigate this period

When you think about men going through a midlife crisis, cliches that come to mind include going to the gym more often or buying a sports car. But there’s more to this transitional time than meets the eye.

Dr Annabelle Chow, founder of Annabelle Psychology, said a midlife crisis is a period of intense self-reflection, typically experienced in one’s late thirties through fifties.

The clinical psychologist added that this period is “accompanied by a fervent desire for change”. It is during this time that some men begin to question their identity, life choices and mortality.

He feels a deep sense of inadequacy about his past experiences and achievements, such as realisations about ageing, career dissatisfaction, unfulfilled personal goals and/or major life events like the death of a loved one, added Dr Chow.

The ‘intensity’ of a midlife crisis often mirrors the heaviness of regret or unfulfillment we feel from our earlier years, she said.

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS OF A MAN’S MIDLIFE CRISIS?

The signs can be physical, emotional and behavioural.

Physically, it can include weight fluctuations – losing weight or bulking up – a change in grooming habits or shifts in personal style. “Husbands may either neglect self-care and hygiene or become overly concerned about their physical appearance,” said Dr Chow.

Emotionally, there can be dramatic mood variants, including deep lows and sudden outbursts of anger often triggered by minor incidents.

Some of the emotions may seem similar to depression, such as a persistent sadness, lack of interest in previously enjoyed activities, sleep disturbances and/or social withdrawal from family and friends.