Last-minute Christmas beauty and fashion gift guide: 12 great ideas for different budgets
The good news is there's still time to snag presents. And even better is our list of wonderful gifts from the likes of Aesop, Le Labo, Ray-ban, SK-II, Hermes and Chanel.
Like Santa, you’ve made a list and checked it twice. Yet somehow, a few giftees are still unaccounted for. Thankfully, there’s still time to snag presents.
We’ve curated a list of mindful gifts that looks like plenty of thought has gone into the whole act of Christmas gifting.
After all, who can say no to Aesop, Le Labo, Ray-ban, SK-II, Hermes and Chanel?
1. LANEIGE LIP SLEEPING MASK IN EGGNOG LATTE, S$36
Infused with a warm, spiced eggnog latte flavour, this holiday treat gently melts away dead skin and treats the lips with berry extracts, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.
Available at Laneige.
2. URBAN JUNGLE BODY LANGUAGE DUO, S$44
Show you care with this limited edition special set. Spiked with skin-loving apricot seed oil and lactic acid, desert skin has no chance.
Available at Sephora.
3. AESOP FRAGRANCE ANTHOLOGY VOLUME 1, S$57
Don’t know for sure which scent works best for your giftee? This set comprises six 2ml vials of Aesop’s bestselling eaux de parfum – including Marrakech Intense, Tacit, Hwyl, Rozu, Eidesis and Karst. These handy vials make for perfect travel accoutrements too.
Available at Aesop.
4. CHLOE ATELIER DES FLEURS SCENTED HAND CREAM, S$65
Can’t go wrong with hand creams. After all, who doesn’t want soft supple hands? This gorgeously scented number is deeply hydrating and has a silky finish that mimics glass skin.
Available at the Chloe Beauty boutique at Vivocity.
5. THE PAPER BUNNY THE ARC BAG, S$109
These bags are flying off the shelves. Made from vegan leather, this hobo-style sac transits effortlessly from the office to after-dark. Its water-resistant exterior is an added bonus to weather drizzles.
Available at The Paper Bunny.
6. ORIBE MOISTURE & CONTROL COLLECTION, S$116
Give the gift of good hair days with this shampoo and intense conditioner set that’s engineered to turn curls and coils into frizz-free perfection.
Available at Evolve Hair Salon and selected salons.
7. LE LABO LIMITED EDITION CANDLE DISCOVERY SET, S$128
Signature scents – Ambroxyde 17, Palo Santo 14 and Santal 26 – make up this discovery set. Longer lasting than a squirt of perfume, these candles provide oodles of comforting warmth.
Available at Le Labo boutiques.
8. VICTORIA'S SECRET LUXE SATIN DOUBLE-BREASTED LONG PAJAMA SET, S$137.59
There’s something undeniably sexy about PJs. The notch collar and double-breasted style on this luxurious satin number has a naughty but nice vibe that’s perfect for Christmas sleepovers.
Available at Victoria’s Secret.
9. RAY-BAN ASIAN DESIGN COLLECTION, S$222
Designed for the Asian market, this new style sits super well on Asian facial structure. And oh, it was recently spotted on Thai singer Jeff Satur.
Available at Ray-ban boutiques and counters.
10. SK-II HOLIDAY LIMITED GIFTBOX, S$328
All the SK-II bestsellers in a box. It’s what they call the best gift of ‘crystal clear skin’.
Available at SK-II counters.
11. HERMES KELLY TWIST BRACELET, S$1,100
Snagging the Kelly bracelet is infinitely easier than the bag – not to mention so much less expensive. Oh, you probably won’t need to gift-wrap this – the orange box itself is enough to cause a stir.
Available at Hermes boutiques.
12. CHANEL COCO BRACELET IN 18K YELLOW GOLD WITH QUILTED MOTIF, from S$2,500
Depending on how naughty or nice your giftee is, choose between the yellow gold bracelet or the white gold one that comes with a sparkly diamond.
Available at Chanel boutiques.