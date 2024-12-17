Coiffed for Christmas: 5 easy ways to get your hair from drab to fab for those year-end parties

A new hue for your tresses can change how you look. Depending on how much drama you’re after, pick a new colour that matches the occasion you need to rise up to.

Best part is, a colour job doesn’t have to be permanent. Temporary hair colour sprays (which wash off when you shampoo your hair) or semi-permanent hair dyes will fade in a matter of weeks.

Tip: You’ll want to do it days before the big day just in case the colour may not be exactly what you envision as results of semi-permanent hair dyes can vary.

CHANGE YOUR PARTING

This may not sound like much, but it’s surprising how a new parting can change the way you look. For instant glam, try a deep side part. Alternatively, a middle part that visually elongates the face can make one appear more youthful.