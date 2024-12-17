Coiffed for Christmas: 5 easy ways to get your hair from drab to fab for those year-end parties
How to DIY and upgrade your hairdo in a snap.
You’re done picking out an outfit and have decided on the makeup style – but that’s not all the planning you’ll need to do to up your game for the upcoming Christmas party.
What about your hair? To complete the look, you simply can’t afford to neglect your hair. This is the time of the year you’ve free reign to go all out glitzy and glamorous. But can you achieve a snazzy coif without splurging on an expensive wash and blow at the salon? Oh yes, you can. Here’s how.
CHANGE YOUR HAIR COLOUR
A new hue for your tresses can change how you look. Depending on how much drama you’re after, pick a new colour that matches the occasion you need to rise up to.
Best part is, a colour job doesn’t have to be permanent. Temporary hair colour sprays (which wash off when you shampoo your hair) or semi-permanent hair dyes will fade in a matter of weeks.
Tip: You’ll want to do it days before the big day just in case the colour may not be exactly what you envision as results of semi-permanent hair dyes can vary.
CHANGE YOUR PARTING
This may not sound like much, but it’s surprising how a new parting can change the way you look. For instant glam, try a deep side part. Alternatively, a middle part that visually elongates the face can make one appear more youthful.
To create a new parting, shampoo or at least wet your hair then apply a lightweight hairstyling cream on the lengths of your tresses and near the roots (avoid getting the product on your scalp).
Thereafter, blow-dry with the heat setting on while brushing your hair in the appropriate directions to create your new parting with a styling brush. Set the style with the cool setting on your hairdryer, and then spritz on hairspray, using a fine-tooth comb to tame any flyaways along the parting.
STYLE YOUR HAIR
Updos are befitting of dressy occasions – a chic chignon or low knotted bun instantaneously pulls together a formal look. A sleek or wavy and voluminous ponytail can be surprisingly sophisticated for an evening do as well. And don’t forget braids – they can look stylish, not girlish, when incorporated into other hairstyles, like a half updo or bun.
Heat-styling tools are indispensable for putting together party hairdos at home – create waves or curls with a curling iron, or a super-sleek straight style with a hair straightener.
TRY A WIG OR HAIR EXTENSIONS
You don’t have to be restricted by the current length of your hair. Want to go short without having to commit to a haircut? Try a trendy short wig that is certain to transform your appearance – ensure that it’s a high-quality, realistic-looking wig, or else you could risk looking like a fashion don’t instead of the style chameleon you were trying for.
Don’t be restricted by the length of your hair. Want to go short without having to commit to a haircut? Try a trendy short wig in the form of a bob or a pixie cut, either will transform your appearance. Tip: Ensure that it’s a high-quality, realistic-looking wig to pull this off convincingly.
Clip-on hair extensions offer those with short hair a quick change. If you’re buying synthetic clip-ons, closely match your hair colour for the most natural-looking effect. You’ll want to know that not all hair extensions can be styled with heat-styling tools, so check with the seller ahead of styling.
ADD HAIR ACCESSORIES
Think of hair accessories as jewellery for your hair. Use them as the focal point of your hairstyle. Leave the everyday scrunchies and claw clips at home and opt for “dressier” options for the festive season.
A satin headband, diamante- and pearl-embellished hair clips, and shiny gold barrettes are perfect for party season, or if you’re bold enough, consider adding a giant, statement bow – a big hair trend for this year – to your updo? We can’t think of a better way than that to put yourself in a festive mood.