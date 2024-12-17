Hawker from Sri Lanka sells authentic Korean dishes like hot stone bibimbap at Bukit Batok

When we dropped by the small coffeeshop at 2pm on a weekday, we were surprised to find Sagol run by a Sri Lanka-born hawker.

Friendly lady boss Upeka, 46, tells us that she has always loved cooking and picked up Korean cuisine from her chef husband, also Sri Lankan. He specialised in Korean cooking after working in a K-eatery in Singapore and is now an executive chef at a Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar. She declines to tell us the name of the establishment, only saying he has about 22 years of experience in the field.

Upeka, who is from the Sri Lankan city of Kandy, came to Singapore more than 20 years ago to work at cha chaan teng chain Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe where she prepared beverages and desserts.

After marrying her husband, whom she met at church in Singapore, she became a homemaker raising their two kids aged 13 and nine.

In 2022, at the suggestion and encouragement of her husband, Upeka started Sagol. She invested S$10,000 to open the stall.

“He knows I love cooking. I can cook many different cuisines, but my Korean food is the most popular with friends, so he suggested opening a stall selling authentic Korean food that is accessible to the masses,” shares Upeka, who admits she prefers Korean food to Sri Lankan food due to the variety of flavours.

“He’s the brains behind the business. He taught me how to cook these dishes and he helps me with the preparation each day before going to work.” The couple start their day at around 4am and would take turns to shuttle between the stall and home to check on their kids.

The stall is named after her husband’s nickname, Sago. “But we can’t use Sago as it means accident in Korean, so we added an ‘L’ to become Sagol, which means beef bone,” says Upeka.