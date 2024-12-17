Keanu Reeves casts doubt on John Wick 5: ‘I don’t know if my knees can do it'

Keanu Reeves isn't sure his body can cope with the demands of a fifth John Wick movie.

The 60-year-old actor has starred as the titular ace assassin in the action franchise for many years – the first film came out in 2014 and John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in March 2023.

Reeves has said that he loves portraying the character but he doesn't think he can cope with the stunt demands of another outing.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning, the actor said: “You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick'.

“So, my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it.”

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves' character was seemingly killed off after a duel with his friend Caine, played by Donnie Yen.

After the movie – which also starred Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Clancy Brown and Scott Adkins – proved to be a success and made over US$440 million (S$593 million) against a production budget of US$100 million, Lionsgate Films began exploring ideas for bringing the assassin back for another John Wick instalment.

However, there has been no confirmation of a new movie.

Last month, John Wick producer Erica Lee admitted “the stars have to align” if the studio is to move ahead with the fifth movie.

She told Screen Rant: “First and foremost, I’d love John Wick 5 and figuring out what that movie looks like and what the story is and how we take the franchise to the next level.

"I think we set this bar so high in [John Wick: Chapter 4] and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie.

“So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right. So that's what I'm most hopeful and excited and anxious about.”

Series creator and director Chad Stahelski previously said he was open to helming another flick set in the John Wick universe.

Stahelski said: “I'm massively in love with the characters and the world that we've built. Do I want to try other things? Yes, but to be brutally honest with you, if I was smart enough and good enough to come up with a way to continue the story, I would.

“It just felt right to end where Keanu and I both just in our hearts and our souls, felt it was good to do what we did. To end it and put a good cap on this and feel satisfied and not go out on it down, but go out on a high. It felt right to end the series like that.”

While not officially directing the John Wick spin-off Ballerina, Stahelski stepped in for Len Wiseman to oversee the reshoots for the Ana de Armas-starring movie.

Looking to the flick, the Highlander filmmaker teased Ballerina would continue to deliver on the dynamic action sequences the series has become renowned for.

He said in a video featurette released at the 2024 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Sao Paulo, Brazil: “The overall goal is to give John Wick action. When you’re watching it with an audience and the place goes nuts … that’s a great experience.”