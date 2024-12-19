Comedian Uncle Roger reduces price of fried rice at new restaurant outlet following complaints it's too expensive

Earlier this year, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, 33, opened his first restaurant Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger in the upscale Kuala Lumpur shopping mall Pavilion KL.

The KL native, who is now based in the US, recently made a trip back to Malaysia for the grand opening of his eatery’s second and third outlets in KL’s MyTown mall and Selangor’s IPC Shopping Centre.

It looks like Uncle Roger has been listening to feedback from his customers.

During an interview with influencer Sam Wong, Uncle Roger revealed that he had reduced the price of his fried rice.