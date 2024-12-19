Comedian Uncle Roger reduces price of fried rice at new restaurant outlet following complaints it's too expensive
From RM18 (S$5.40) at his Pavilion KL outlet to RM16 (S$4.80) at his new outlet at MyTown mall.
Earlier this year, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, 33, opened his first restaurant Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger in the upscale Kuala Lumpur shopping mall Pavilion KL.
The KL native, who is now based in the US, recently made a trip back to Malaysia for the grand opening of his eatery’s second and third outlets in KL’s MyTown mall and Selangor’s IPC Shopping Centre.
It looks like Uncle Roger has been listening to feedback from his customers.
During an interview with influencer Sam Wong, Uncle Roger revealed that he had reduced the price of his fried rice.
While business at the Pavilion outlet is still brisk, Uncle Roger explained that “people have complained that RM18 is too expensive for a plate of fried rice, though it’s an acceptable price for [the location]”.
The fried rice now goes for RM16 (S$4.80) instead of RM18 (S$5.40) at his MyTown outlet.
Uncle Roger then said that while the Pavilion outlet is surrounded by luxury boutiques, MyTown catered to a different crowd.
The price reduction was well-received by Uncle Roger’s fans, with some asking if he was looking to launch more outlets outside of KL and Selangor.
Given his popularity in Singapore, hopefully, he’ll look into expanding across the Causeway as well.
This story was originally published in 8Days.