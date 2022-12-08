Endometriosis and heavy periods: She used 15 to 25 sanitary pads a day, spent sleepless nights from menstrual pain

In June 2019, when Pearline Cher suddenly found herself having unusually heavy menstrual flow accompanied by such severe cramps in her lower body that she doubled over while at work, she did not know what to do.

The 38-year-old accountant silently grit her teeth and tried to consume more hot beverages to get through the work day. After work, she consulted a general practitioner (GP) who diagnosed it as regular menstrual cramps, and prescribed pain relief medication.

The symptoms, however, did not ease up. Cher continued to experience abnormally heavy flow for five to six days in subsequent menstrual cycles and found herself changing 10 sanitary pads each day.

This quickly increased to 15 pads daily and she was forced to switch to ultra-long 45cm pads. Even then, her pads would overflow halfway through work meetings.