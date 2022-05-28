Period poverty exists in Singapore – so I helped start a non-profit that gives out free pads to women

Rice, canned food, instant noodles, biscuits, soap, toothpaste and detergent are common essential items found in bags given to the needy through distribution programmes in Singapore. The usual stuff.

My friends and I volunteer at these programmes every month, where we pack such essentials into bags, which are then given to the bottom 20th percentile in the community.

Somewhere along repeating this monthly process over the past four years, my friend Evonne Chng, 30, said: “Wah, actually why got no pads ah?”

She had observed that something half the population requires every month was missing from this definition of “essentials”. Were period products assumed to be affordable, and therefore, excluded?

That was what sparked us to start Go With The Flow (GWTF) – a local non-profit that aims to bridge the gap in access to menstrual healthcare in Singapore through donation and distribution channels. In addition to providing menstrual products to those who struggle to afford it, our aim is also to raise awareness and educate the public about menstrual hygiene.

We are a six-member all-women team, comprising sisters Evonne Chng, 30, and Elisa Chng, 35, Kristina Gweneth Simundo, Ranza Takeda Koay and Shakthi Mohan, who are all 21, and 22-year-old me.