15 women-focused support groups in Singapore you can turn to when times are tough

There’s a popular quote that goes: When women support each other, incredible things happen. This is so true, especially when we look at the many support groups that women can reach out to for help and advice in Singapore.

Instead of bottling everything up inside, know that help is at hand. CNA Women rounds up 14 women-focused support groups in Singapore that you can reach out to, for any issue or problem.

FOR WOMEN’S RIGHTS AND GENDER EQUALITY

1. AWARE Women's Helpline

Run by women for women, it's a one-stop hotline that women can call to get support, information and access to AWARE’s counselling services and legal clinic. Even if you just need someone to lend a listening ear, the volunteers at the Helpline will be able to direct you to the proper channels so you can get the help you need.

Get in touch: 1800-777-5555 (Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm).

FOR WOMEN FROM LOW-INCOME FAMILIES

2. Daughters Of Tomorrow

The organisation empowers women from low-income families to become financially independent. This is done with the support of its network of partners, through a variety of programmes. For example, Back to Work Support helps women seek out job opportunities, while its Women in Action child-minding network provides after-childcare hours and contingency support, especially for mums who work in the service sector where shift work is common.

Get in touch: empower [at] daughtersoftomorrow.org (email); @daughtersoftomorrow (Instagram)