The unique struggles of women who have breast cancer in their 20s and 30s

Two years ago, Clara* felt a lump in her breast and consulted a doctor. Because she was only 36 then, she was told that it was likely to be normal breast lumpiness. Her doctor felt her risk of cancer was low and told her a mammogram was not necessary. Besides, the density of breast tissue in young women also makes breast cancer hard to detect via a mammogram.

For peace of mind, her doctor suggested a breast ultrasound. But she could only do this a few weeks later because she was menstruating and it would affect her breast tissue and hence, the diagnostic test.

By the time she went for the breast ultrasound, the lump had grown and she was starting to feel throbbing pain in her breast. She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer.

YOUNG WOMEN DO GET BREAST CANCER

Breast cancer is usually not the first diagnosis that women and some primary care physicians would think of when young women present with symptoms, said Associate Professor Lim Geok Hoon, head and senior consultant of the Breast Department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

On hindsight, Clara felt that this perception may have resulted in a delayed diagnosis in her case. There is indeed a lower incidence of breast cancer among young women, but this figure is nonetheless significant enough to warrant concern.