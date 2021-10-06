This Singapore lingerie maker designs stylish bras for breast cancer survivors

Being diagnosed with breast cancer is life-changing and can affect a woman in many ways beyond physical health. The emotional impact can be equally overwhelming – coming to terms with the diagnosis, as well as finding the courage to battle cancer and the determination to get though treatment takes tenacity.

Learning to embrace the physical changes in one’s body following breast surgery, be it a lumpectomy or mastectomy, is yet another emotional journey. It differs dramatically for every woman, naturally, because everyone’s personal view on body image is different and unique. One thing that’s the same, however, is the fact that it has changed permanently and that, ultimately, a healthy recovery takes priority over everything.

These aside, certain dressing habits are no longer the same, too. For one, it is not uncommon for these women to find that the bras that they used to wear no longer fit well, nor provide adequate support and even flexibility for their needs.