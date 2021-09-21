What does it take to build a successful beauty brand in Singapore?

Invest in creating your own formulations, instead of relying on ready-made products that some manufacturers may offer. “When I wanted to incorporate certain ingredients that had to be specially sourced, many told me it was not possible but it is important to not compromise on this aspect,” said Wong of Sigi Skin.

She eventually found laboratories that came on board with her ideas and went on to incorporate hard-to-find ingredients such as the Maqui berry from Chile for the brand’s Dew Potion.

Do know that this process often includes multiple rounds of testing and formula changes, so if you are hoping for instant gratification, the beauty business is probably not for you.

But it is worth it to stay the course. For Lim Ker Han, founder and CEO of high-performance skincare brand Heure, this took an entire decade because of the team’s exacting standards.

“It took a team of the world’s foremost scientists – every researcher held at least one PhD from the best universities – in A*STAR, one of the world’s leading research institutes, to develop the proverbial key to unlocking the skin’s front door,” said Lim. The result – SPHR, the brand’s star ingredient, is now used in every one of its products.

TEST YOUR PRODUCT – AND ITS PACKAGING