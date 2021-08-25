Heard of solid perfumes? It’s a way to wear expensive scents on a budget

Smelling nice and exquisite is going to cost you. A flacon of Chanel’s Les Exclusifs De Chanel La Pausa costs a princely S$588 while a gorgeous bottle of Creed’s Royal Exclusives Jardin D’afi will set you back S$690.

Of course, splashing out on these heavenly scents is not without merit. These expensive perfumes are often made from choice ingredients that come at a price, and they are likely to contain a higher percentage of fragrance oil, which means the scent will linger longer on your skin.