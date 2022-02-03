What is cyberstalking? How to spot the red flags and what you should do to protect yourself

Imagine the scenario: A woman broke up with her boyfriend and just wanted to move on with her life. But her ex refused to let matters rest and, over the next few years, set about harassing her with phone calls and text messages, even badgering her friends.

He also created multiple social media accounts to stalk her, keeping close tabs on everything she did, where she went and who she was with. Photos that she posted on Facebook started circulating on other social media platforms among strangers.

Then one day, her ex showed up on her doorstep demanding to talk. They argued, and he hit her. She made a police report, but was so afraid to step out of her home that she had to go on unpaid leave.