Dating app Bumble is offering its users free support for sexual assault and relationship abuse

Dating apps can be a fun place to meet new people and potentially, start a relationship. But such apps also come with a dark side – that of uncertainty and anxiety, and in a worst-case scenario, relationship abuse or sexual assault.

The access to support for trauma survivors is not always straightforward but dating app Bumble aims to change that with the help of Bloom, a global nonprofit service that operates remotely to offer trauma survivors real-time support.

Bumble users who experience sexual assault or relationship abuse with people they meet on the app can now seek trauma support via the dating app, for free. The service was launched globally in April.