New blood test to improve early detection of breast cancer now available in Singapore
Mastocheck can be used to supplement your routine mammogram for a more accurate diagnosis, says Raffles Medical Group.
Raffles Medical Group on Monday (Sep 26) announced it has added Mastocheck, a new breast cancer diagnostic tool, to its list of health screening services, adding that it is the first healthcare provider to do so in Singapore.
Developed by South Korean company Bertis, Mastocheck is a blood-based test that can be used to supplement your routine mammogram to improve chances of detecting signs of breast cancer early.
It is a convenient method that requires "just a small amount of blood" for diagnosis, said Raffles Medical Group in a press release.
Mastocheck was first approved for human use by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2019.
"Asian women tend to have denser breasts, where there is more gland tissue compared to fatty tissue. In such cases, breast tumours may be difficult to detect through a routine mammogram.
"Mastocheck can thus be used to supplement the routine mammogram to increase the accuracy of detecting breast cancer early," said the medical group, which has 37 outlets across Singapore.
"Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Singapore, with more than 2,000 women diagnosed every year. Detecting breast cancer early is critical as the chances of surviving increases with early detection," the group added.
Mastocheck is "highly recommended" for women who are at higher risk, such as those with a family history of breast cancer. Women who require a mammogram can also add this supplement test for a more accurate diagnosis.
“Many women with early breast cancer have no symptoms. Therefore, regular breast cancer screening is very important especially for those with risk factors and those aged 40 and above. Using a simple blood test to supplement our breast screening programme will certainly be helpful for the early detection of breast cancer,” said Professor Walter Tan, medical director of Raffles Hospital.
A doctor's consultation, priced at S$168, is first required before patients can undergo the Mastocheck test.
