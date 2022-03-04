Endometriosis and painful periods: New guidelines now help GPs diagnose the condition earlier

“There are about 18,000 primary care physicians in Singapore, according to the MOH website. We hope to reach out to as many as possible to increase endometriosis awareness and this protocol also serves as a quick reference guide to enable the GPs to diagnose endometriosis confidently and start treatment if necessary,” said Dr Tan.

Women themselves are also encouraged to be proactive about identifying endometriosis symptoms, which include:

Chronic pelvic pain

Period pain

Period-related pain during urination or bowel movements

Bloating

Pain during or after sex

Diarrhoea or constipation

Abdominal cramps

As part of an initiative to raise awareness about the condition, global pharmaceutical company Bayer and gynaecologists from SGH, National University Hospital (NUH) and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), co-developed the Endometriosis Symptoms Questionnaire, an online self-assessment quiz to help women identify and assess endometriosis-associated symptoms.

“If you have a high score (from the questionnaire), you may be directed to see a doctor for advice – and not believe that menstrual pain is normal. If the pain is so severe that it’s affecting your job and quality of life, it can’t be normal anymore,” said Dr Anthony Siow, a senior endometriosis specialist in private practice.