Treatment for vaginismus: Where women can get help for painful sex

Recent research shows that female sexual dysfunction is prevalent across the world, and that vaginismus – which is when a woman experiences pain during vaginal penetration – is the most common condition. It is related to dyspareunia, which is when sex is possible but painful.

In Singapore, cases of vaginismus are increasing, which experts say could contribute to the country’s already declining birth rate. A local study also found that nearly 60 per cent of women suffer from low sexual function – an indicator they were at risk of developing such a condition.

If sex is consistently painful for you or if you are unable to tolerate even a Pap smear, rest assured help is available.

WHERE TO BEGIN?

If you have no references and no idea where to start, you can get the ball rolling by first consulting a general practitioner (GP), who may interview you about various aspects of your medical history including your menstrual patterns, past pregnancies, your use of contraception and medication, as well as other medical conditions you might have.

During this visit, the doctor may suggest a pelvic examination to determine the possibility of lower genital tract infection or skin conditions, but such a procedure at this stage of treatment is not for everyone, warned Dr Tan Tse Yeun, a consultant at the Department of Reproductive Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).