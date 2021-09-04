Women’s sex toys are buzzing right now – and Singapore is ready for it

Smile Makers, a Swedish brand based in Singapore, has been distributing to physical retailers since 2015 and counts Guardian and Watsons pharmacies, as well as stores like Cotton On, Love, Bonito and Motherswork as partners. It is also stocked at department store Isetan Scotts, which launched an entire sexual wellness boutique last year, carrying internationally popular brands like Fun Factory, Lelo and Tenga.

Just last month, Essentials Pharmacy, which is located in Chinatown, announced it now stocks four products from American brand SVAKOM.

Smile Makers has seen a “dramatic increase” in mainstream retail sales across the world, including in Asia, said brand director Cecile Gasnault.

“We have been growing at a rate of 70 per cent for the past three years,” she told CNA Women.

Going mainstream in Singapore was a natural decision for the brand, whose strategy has always been to never be distributed at speciality sex stores.

“The stigma is lifting. Women now expect to see vibrators in beauty retailers and mainstream retail,” said Gasnault, adding that a 2020 survey commissioned by the company found 62 per cent of Singaporean women wanted to find vibrators in beauty stores and not in sex shops.

BOOM IN ONLINE SALES

Online sales of sex toys are also booming, a trend said to be riding on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good Vibes, an online shop that opened in November last year, saw sales increasing five-fold during the COVID-19 Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), when dining-in was suspended and gathering limits reduced to two people.

“This industry is inversely related to COVID-19 and when we had a (partial) lockdown in May, everything peaked – traffic surged,” said founder Meryl Lim.

Said Gasnault: “The first lockdowns triggered dramatic peaks in sales, with sales doubling or tripling depending on the market or retailer … What we have observed is that for retailers selling both offline and online, our sales have grown significantly on their online channels."

Smile Makers’ sales have since stabilised, but remain at levels higher than before the start of the pandemic last year as awareness of the sexual wellness category grows, with two out of three shoppers on the Smile Makers website being first-time users, she added.