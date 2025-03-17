Kim Soo-hyun scandal: Released explicit photo allegedly shows actor at Kim Sae-ron’s home, brands cut ties
"We would like to emphasise that he is not wearing his trousers. This is a photograph of him without his trousers," YouTube channel Hoverlab said in Korean.
South Korean YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, also known as Hoverlab, has released an image of South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun seemingly washing dishes over a sink while dressed in a T-shirt and not wearing any pants in late actress Kim Sae-ron’s home.
The release of the photo comes amid the actor's ongoing underage dating scandal with the late actress, who died this year at the age of 24.
According to Hoverlab, the picture was allegedly shared by the late actress’ family first, along with a statement from the family demanding a formal apology from Kim Soo-hyun.
The channel has also threatened to reveal more evidence of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron’s relationship in the following days.
Since the scandal, multiple brands have cut ties with Kim Soo-hyun, best known for his roles in Korean dramas such as It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Queen Of Tears.
Luxury fashion house Prada, which appointed the actor as their brand ambassador just three months ago in December last year, said that they have terminated their contract with the Korean star. A representative from the brand said on Mar 14: “In consideration of the gravity of the issue, we have mutually agreed to terminate our contract with actor Kim Soo Hyun.”
South Korean cosmetic brand Dinto also released a statement on Saturday (Mar 15) to end their partnership with the actor. Dinto’s advertising model contract with Kim Soo-hyun was originally signed for one year until August 2025.
The statement read: “After reviewing the statement issued by his agency yesterday, we have determined that there are substantial grounds rendering the fulfillment of the advertising contract unfeasible.”
“This decision was made to uphold the values that Dinto stands for and to honour the trust placed in us by our consumers.”
Other brands like bakery chain Tous Les Jours and Athleisure group K2 Korea have pulled advertisements with Kim Soo-hyun off their social media pages and official websites.
South Korean broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation’s variety programme Good Day, hosted by K-pop star G-Dragon, has also edited out Kim Soo-hyun’s footage from the show and will not be airing the individual recording session with the actor.
The production team of Good Day released an apology on Monday, saying: “First, we sincerely apologise for causing concern to those who have been watching Good Day. The production team is fully aware of the gravity of the controversy surrounding one of the cast members and is continuing production while prioritising the reactions of our viewers.”
“We believe that if the controversy surrounding the cast member continues, it could further damage the purpose of Good Day, which began with good intentions, as well as the sincerity of the cast members who have participated wholeheartedly and the love and support of our viewers,” they added.
Actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home on Feb 16 – which happened to be Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Her death came years after she was involved in a drink driving incident in 2022 which saw her career take a hit. The police later ruled her death as a suicide.
On Mar 10, Garosero Research Institute uploaded a video that alleged that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a six-year relationship with the late actress that began when she was 15 and he was 27 and which ended in 2021.
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist denied the claims in a statement the same day and added that they would be filing a lawsuit against the channel.
However, in the days that followed, Garosero Research Institute released more evidence of their relationship, including images of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron, with some that show the former kissing the latter on the cheek, as well as a letter, dated Jun 9, 2018, purportedly written by Kim Soo-hyun and addressed to Kim Sae-ron.
Gold Medalist released a statement on Mar 14 where the actor admitted that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron but it only lasted for a little over a year and that it began after she became an adult, which Korean law defines as someone who has turned 19. He denied that the relationship took place when the actress was underaged.
The statement read: “Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020, after Kim Sae-ron became an adult.”
That would have made her 19 and 20 at that time, while he would have been 31 and 32.
