What spending hours with strangers, without my smartphone, revealed about facing discomfort

I arrived at a “screen-free” event in February on my high horse. The premise was suspiciously simple and hardly groundbreaking: Attendees were instructed to disconnect from their devices for the evening at Bar Spectre in Tanjong Pagar, in order to connect with others in the room.

There was even a hefty deck of prompt cards on each table, sorted into three levels of vulnerability, to spark engaging conversations and keep phones out of sight.

But the event – part of a campaign by final-year students from NTU’s Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information to encourage healthier smartphone habits – was only three hours long. That’s like sitting for an exam. Which we had all done before. Without a smartphone.

How hard could this be?

My table companion may as well have been handed a death sentence. It was only upon arriving that she realised it was a phone-free event – despite the clear instructions on the invite I assume she had personally RSVPed to.

Mildly hyperventilating, she asked the table whether she should announce on Instagram Stories that she would be uncontactable for the next three hours. It would help people know she doesn’t hate them just because she hasn’t replied to their texts, she blurted out, close to tears.

I was highly entertained by her Oscar-worthy impression of a smartphone or social media addict (often synonymous), until someone at the table advised earnestly: Yes, posting an Instagram Story is a good idea. Hey, don’t worry, you’ll be fine.

You’re kidding me. This was a real crisis?

The woman seemed more unmoored by the second, though I wasn’t sure what exactly she’d lost control over. Her grip on reality? Her sense of self? All of the above?

I just knew I had to escape to another table before my face betrayed me.

WHEN SOCIAL MEDIA AFFECTS SOCIAL INTERACTIONS

You know what they say: The higher the horse, the harder the fall.

It wasn’t just her behaviour that left me blindsided, although witnessing an apparently older millennial fall apart at the thought of not checking her phone for a few hours certainly smashed generational stereotypes.

Rather, her genuine floundering upended my smug belief that smartphone “addiction” was mere hyperbole, little more than Luddite fearmongering, as though

this