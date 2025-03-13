Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron scandal explained: Underage dating allegations and US$480,000 debt

Popular South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun – who made waves through his roles in dramas such as It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Queen Of Tears – is currently at the centre of an alleged underage dating scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron, who died this year at the age of 24.

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home on Feb 16 – the same day as the 37-year-old actor's birthday. Her death came years after she was involved in a drunk driving incident in 2022 which saw her career taking a hit. The police later ruled her death as a suicide.

On Monday (Mar 10), South Korean YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, also known as Hoverlab, uploaded a video that alleged that Kim Soo-hyun was in a six-year-long relationship with the late Kim. The relationship reportedly started when she was 15 and he was 27, and ended in 2021.

In South Korea, the age of consent used to be 13 before it was raised to 16 in 2020. Korean law defines an adult as someone who has turned 19.

The video also featured an interview with a woman claiming to be Kim Sae-ron’s aunt who provided more details into the nature of the pair’s relationship and the aftermath of Kim’s drunk driving incident.

Following the release of the video, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency Gold Medalist denied the claims and added that they would be filing a lawsuit against the channel.

"The claims made about Kim Soo-hyun on YouTube today are completely false,” the agency said. "We are reviewing the strongest possible legal action."