Actor Kim Soo-hyun denies dating allegations involving late actress Kim Sae-ron

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, 37, denied allegations on Monday (Mar 10) made by YouTube channel Hoverlab during a livestream video claiming he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron for six years since she was 15.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released an official statement that they would be filing a lawsuit against Hoverlab for spreading false information about the actor and the late Kim Sae-ron.

"The claims made about Kim Soo-hyun on YouTube today are completely false,” the agency said. "We are reviewing the strongest possible legal action."

The agency added: “We are deeply heartbroken by the news of the late Kim Sae-ron’s death, as she was once part of our company, and we mourn her passing."

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were previously signed together under Gold Medalist. She was represented by Gold Medalist from 2020 to 2022 until her contract was terminated for driving under the influence in 2022.

Last year, the actress posted a picture of herself and Kim Soo-hyun together on social media but deleted it soon after she uploaded it.

The 24-year-old actress was found dead by a friend at her home in Seoul on Feb 16, which happened to be Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. She began her career as a child actor and earned acclaim for her roles in several films, including the 2010 crime noir The Man From Nowhere.