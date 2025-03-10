Japanese lifestyle store Hands closing Jewel Changi Airport store, last day on Mar 10
Formerly known as Tokyu Hands, the chain now has three Singapore stores remaining: At Orchard Central, Suntec City and Great World City.
Japanese lifestyle store Hands will be shutting its Jewel Changi Airport outlet on Monday (Mar 10).
The chain, formerly known as Tokyu Hands, originally had six outlets in Singapore: Westgate, Orchard Central, Suntec City, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, Jewel Changi Airport and Great World City.
A check on its official Singapore website showed that the Jewel Changi Airport outlet has been removed.
Hands now has three Singapore stores remaining: At Orchard Central, Suntec City and Great World City.
A video posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu also showed a sign outside the Jewel outlet detailing its closure.
In August 2020, the brand shuttered its Westgate outlet in Jurong, the first Tokyu Hands outlet in Singapore, which opened in September 2014.
The store is known for carrying a wide variety of products, from beauty items and travel accessories to kitchenware and stationery.