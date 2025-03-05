At nearly 7 months pregnant, this RSAF pilot defied the odds and conquered Norway’s toughest hikes

By the time I met Fiona Lee on a Monday morning, we had already postponed our interview twice.

She had recently suffered from severe mastitis, a painful breast infection caused by a blocked milk duct. It led to throbbing pain, pus-filled abscess, fever and chills. A doctor had drained the abscess, and Lee was on antibiotics that made her feel nauseated.

Nothing about her manner reflected this ordeal.

The young mother was bright, effusive and already prepping for a camper van trip to New Zealand the following week to explore the South Island and trek Roy’s Peak with her husband and her five-month-old infant.

It was a fitting sequel to her unconventional trekking adventure last year.