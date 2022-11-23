Healing from miscarriage: What women need to know about pregnancy loss, medical leave and emotional recovery

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Some tips if you know someone who’s suffered a loss.

Recognise, don’t minimise. If you are suffering from baby loss or know someone who has, don’t rush them to feel better. It minimises their loss and displaces their emotions. Instead, recognise the emotions and acknowledge them as part of the recovery process. Men also feel emotional loss, even without physical loss. Potential fathers may be as affected as the mothers – even if they don’t suffer the bodily changes in hormones. Talk about feelings – at the right time. Support by asking: “What can we do?” Or “How can I help?” and be present.

TIME HEALS – ALMOST EVERYTHING

It took me slightly over a year to get over my loss. For the first few weeks, I felt a deep sense of loss, and shame that I couldn’t do the very basic thing women do: Carry a child to full term.

I know now that there are a number of debilitating factors which cause miscarriages. Then, my head was in a constant fog of confusion, grief and a deep sadness. There were days of brilliance where I was feeling great one minute, and then utterly miserable the next, triggered by the smallest thing.

It took me almost six months to feel my “normal” self and during that time, I threw myself into work, so that I could be “good” at something.

I fell pregnant with our first child almost nine months after my second loss. However, I carried that anxiety, fearing the loss would happen a third time and was hyper vigilant about my health and activities. My husband also felt it and although he was less anxious, he went along with my paranoia till I safely delivered our daughter in 2009.

Dr Ng advises couples who suffer from baby loss to offer oneself and each other a bit of grace. “It is important to be kind and gentle to yourself during this process of recovery. Baby loss is an unexpected tragedy and a traumatic experience. Time, space and grace to heal is essential.”

Maybe it was the six months or the entire 18 months from loss to having my rainbow baby that got me through. Whatever it was, my loss and the subsequent road to recovery was made easier by accepting the loss as part of life and processing my emotions to pull back from sadness and look forward.

*Name has been changed.