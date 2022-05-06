She lost her triplets at 24 weeks pregnant – her rainbow baby came through adoption

During the times Hannah cried, I didn’t know why she was crying, and it upset me when despite changing her diaper and feeding her, nothing we did seemed enough. I knew I loved her, but I wasn’t sure of the reason she was reacting the way she did.

I felt slightly guilty and asked myself: Is it because she was adopted, that’s why I feel the bond is not readily there? Would I have treated her differently if she were biologically mine?

COPING WITH GUILT: “DO I DESERVE TO BE A MOTHER?”

Thinking back, there was also a different kind of guilt that I carried. It was the fact that I didn’t carry her in my womb for nine months.

Do I deserve to be a mother? I didn’t go through the hard work of carrying her and giving birth to her, and here I was walking around with my baby. I saw all the birth mothers around me and thought about what they put their bodies through – did that make them more worthy to be a mother or more deserving of their child?

But over time, our bond developed, and now even when Hannah, who’s now nine months old, cries, I don’t take it personally anymore.