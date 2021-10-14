After losing 3 pregnancies, a mother is now helping other women cope with grief

When we first decided to meet mother and educator Vernessa Chuah to tell her special story, she suggested we meet at her office.

Located at 10 Winstedt Road near town, Mindful Space is where the 35-year-old mumpreneur has been curating yoga classes and wellness workshops for parents and children since 2019.

But this year, it’s become an even more meaningful place for Chuah. Since January, she's been leading a pregnancy loss circle there, a support group that aims to help grieving parents process their loss and share their emotions.

In the same month, Chuah, who has lost three pregnancies, also started offering one-to-one pregnancy loss coaching to help others cope with their grief.

In line with Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from Oct 9 to 15, CNA Women settled down in a well-lit room at Mindful Space where aerial yoga classes were normally held, and listened as Chuah opened up to share a piece of her heart.

HER FIRST PREGNANCY LOSS

“The first loss happened when I was much younger, when I was 18. I had really bad stomach pain after a hiking trip,” she recalled.

Thinking it was menstrual bleeding, she sat on the toilet bowl for hours before deciding to head to the hospital.