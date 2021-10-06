'Many mothers feel powerless': Coping with postpartum depression in a pandemic

According to Healthline.com, while the “baby blues”, which refers to a short-term bout of general anxiety, stress and sadness after birth, would typically go away after 10 to 14 weeks postpartum, PPD can stay on for months (or years) if not treated.

Comparing data from January to September this year against the same period in 2020, psychiatrist Dr Chua Tze-Ern, who’s the head and senior consultant of Women’s Mental Wellness Service at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said the number of women who were diagnosed with PPD under KKH’s Postnatal Depression Intervention Programme has doubled.

“Many women stay silent over their mental health struggles as they are afraid they will be judged as weak-minded or unfit mothers,” said psychotherapist Silvia Wetherell, a certified perinatal mental health counsellor at Alliance Counselling.

Postpartum depression can have serious negative and long-lasting effects for both the mother and the child, she added.

The challenges of the pandemic have added to this. “The reality facing most families in Singapore is that they cannot get the practical and emotional support they would have available, pre-pandemic,” said Wetherell.

There are also other unique challenges, such as the loss of income when a partner loses their job and increasing difficulties of working from home while juggling a newborn.

ANXIETY BEFORE THE BABY IS BORN

The stress that builds up during pregnancy may sometimes sow the seeds for PPD to occur after childbirth.

For example, reading the news about the increase in local COVID-19 cases may cause anxiety levels in mothers to go up, said Wetherell.