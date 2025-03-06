Burger & Lobster closing sole Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, offering 1-for-1 lobster rolls

Burger & Lobster will shut down its sole Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (Mar 10). Hailing from London, the restaurant – which specialises in lobster rolls and burgers – has been one of the longest-running stores at Jewel Changi Airport since its opening in 2019.

To mark its impending closure, Burger & Lobster is currently running a one-for-one promotion on its lobster rolls.