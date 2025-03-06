Burger & Lobster closing sole Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, offering 1-for-1 lobster rolls
Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport will close on Monday (Mar 10).
Burger & Lobster will shut down its sole Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport on Monday (Mar 10). Hailing from London, the restaurant – which specialises in lobster rolls and burgers – has been one of the longest-running stores at Jewel Changi Airport since its opening in 2019.
To mark its impending closure, Burger & Lobster is currently running a one-for-one promotion on its lobster rolls.
The offer is only valid for walk-in customers and is limited to only 200 sets a day, with sides not included.
To redeem the offer, customers must say "Roll on" to their waiters.
Responding to fans on its Instagram page, Burger & Lobster Singapore said that the chain was leaving Singapore and that the closure is permanent. Burger & Lobster had previously shut down its Raffles Hotel outlet in late 2024.
In April 2024, Burger & Lobster Singapore was fined S$3,000 (US$2,250) following an incident in May 2022 which saw the Singapore Food Agency receiving reports of gastroenteritis involving over 130 diners at the Jewel Changi Airport outlet.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Burger & Lobster Singapore for comments.