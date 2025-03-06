Haidilao Singapore broth prices now cheaper by up to 47%

Haidilao Singapore is permanently reducing their broth prices by up to 47 per cent, the hot pot chain announced earlier this week.

The price reduction is part of Haidilao’s slew of offers and new releases for their 31st anniversary.

New prices for a quarter pot of some of their broths include: Haidilao’s popular three delicacies soup hot pot (now S$5++, usual price: S$9++), tomato soup hot pot (now S$5++, usual price: S$8++), spicy mala milk broth (now S$8++, usual price: S$11++), and Haidilao-styled Bai-Yu soup base (now S$10++, usual price: S$13++).

With the new prices, diners can now enjoy all four broth options for S$28 instead of S$41.

According to Haidilao, the price reduction is part of the restaurant’s “commitment to making its hotpot experience more accessible to diners in a difficult economy” as well as to express their “heartfelt appreciation for customers’ continuous support”.

The hotpot chain will also offer exclusive new menu creations including hotpot dishes like the Extra Q Mushroom Shrimp Balls and Spicy Pickled Chilli Chicken, as well as cooked dishes like Fragrant Wuchang Rice and Bouncy Pickled Chilli Fish Skin.