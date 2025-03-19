Logo
Comedian Uncle Roger is getting married, takes engagement photos in Taipei
Goodbye, Auntie Helen; hello, Auntie Sabrina!

Malaysian YouTuber Uncle Roger and his fiancee, Sabrina, are tying the knot. (Photo: sabriiines/Instagram)

Jiamun Koh
19 Mar 2025 04:30PM
We're officially getting an Auntie Roger. On Tuesday (Mar 18), Malaysian YouTuber Uncle Roger's fiancee, Sabrina, took to her Instagram to share that they're tying the knot.

In her post, Sabrina shared a series of engagement photos they'd taken in Taipei.

She donned a white dress and a wedding veil while the 34-year-old comedian, whose real name is Nigel Ng, looked dapper in a black blazer for the shoot.

The couple also posed in front of various shops in the Taipei night markets, and the most eye-catching one has got to be them standing right in front of a sex toy shop.

Netizens were definitely elated by the news, with many flocking to the comments to congratulate the couple.

Some also teased Uncle Roger about Auntie Helen, Uncle Roger's fictional ex-wife who's often the subject of his jokes.

"Auntie Helen can go and cry," jested one fan.

That's right. It's goodbye, Auntie Helen; hello, Auntie Sabrina!

Who knew night markets are so great for pre-wedding pics? (Photo: sabriiines/Instagram)
Of all places right... (Photo: sabriiines/Instagram)
Guess they both already caught the best prize of all. (Photo: sabriiines/Instagram)

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

