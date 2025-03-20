Upcoming K-pop audition show Under 15 receives backlash for having contestants as young as 8 years old

The upcoming South Korean K-pop audition programme Under 15 has received backlash over concerns of minor exploitation. Set to air Mar 31, the series features 59 contestants – all of whom are girls younger than 16 – competing for a place in a new idol group.

The youngest contestants in Under 15 were born in 2016 – making them eight and nine years old.

Promotional videos for Under 15 show some of the contestants in heavy makeup, dressed in crop tops and short skirts.

Netizens, from South Korea and internationally, have lambasted Under 15 for exposing these children to potential sexualisation. The criticism of Under 15 has also mounted in the wake of the ongoing scandal involving actor Kim Soo-hyun who was accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor.