Former T-ara member Lee Areum receives suspended prison sentence for fraud

Former member of K-pop group T-ara, Lee Areum, has been found guilty of fraud after she and her boyfriend borrowed 37 million won (US$26,000) from fans and acquaintances and did not repay the loan.

The Suwon District Court sentenced the 31-year-old ex-band member to six months in prison with a two-year suspension on Tuesday (Apr 15).

Her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Lee and her boyfriend were accused of borrowing money from three individuals in 2023, who then filed police complaints when she failed to repay the loans.

According to the victims, Lee requested the loans due to “relationship issues” and “personal hardships” but never returned the money.

In December 2024, the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Lee without detention and her boyfriend with detention on fraud charges.

Lee joined T-ara in 2012 as the lead rapper and left in 2013. The girl group, which debuted in 2009, currently consists of four members – Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin, and Jiyeon.