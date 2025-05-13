Babymonster member Rami to go on hiatus, will miss upcoming Singapore concert
According to Babymonster's agency YG Entertainment, the 17-year-old will temporarily suspend all her activities due to "health-related reasons".
Rami, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Babymonster, will go on a temporary hiatus "due to health-related reasons", announced South Korean agency YG Entertainment on Friday (May 9).
YG Entertainment revealed that since her debut, the 17-year-old has been undergoing treatment and care.
"[She was] motivated by her strong desire to repay fans' love and support despite facing persistent health issues," wrote the agency.
However, as her condition has not improved, "medical professionals have advised that she suspend all activities and take absolute rest for the time being".
As such, Rami, whose real name is Shin Ha-ram, will not take part in the remaining stops of the Asian leg of Babymonster's world tour. These include the upcoming show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 17 as well as concerts in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan.
The abovementioned shows will proceed with the rest of Babymonster: Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita.
YG Entertainment added: "Even in the face of this unexpected situation, the six remaining members are more determined than ever to successfully complete their meetings with fans across Asia. They are working hard, pouring their hearts into perfecting restructured performances for six members and new cover stages added to the setlist.
"We also sincerely hope you'll join us in sending encouraging words so that Rami may recover her health swiftly."
The group released its first full-length studio album Drip in November last year. The album debuted at the top of South Korea's Circle Album chart and has been certified double platinum.