Babymonster member Rami to go on hiatus, will miss upcoming Singapore concert

Rami, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Babymonster, will go on a temporary hiatus "due to health-related reasons", announced South Korean agency YG Entertainment on Friday (May 9).

YG Entertainment revealed that since her debut, the 17-year-old has been undergoing treatment and care.

"[She was] motivated by her strong desire to repay fans' love and support despite facing persistent health issues," wrote the agency.

However, as her condition has not improved, "medical professionals have advised that she suspend all activities and take absolute rest for the time being".