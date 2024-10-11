Classic US sitcom Friends leaving Netflix Singapore after Oct 31

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 and has cemented itself as one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the series centred around a group of friends in New York City as they dealt with life and relationships.

Friends remained popular long after its finale – receiving a new wave of fans after it began streaming on Netflix and topped viewership charts in multiple regions.

In 2021, the cast reunited for a special called Friends: The Reunion where they spoke about their memories on the show and revisited iconic sets from Friends. The special ended up being Matthew Perry's final on-screen appearance following his death in 2023.