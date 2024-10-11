Singer Olivia Rodrigo donates ticket profits from 1st Philippines concert to women's health charity

She said on Instagram: “Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen. I’m SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good.

“I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita (sic)"

The charity also took to Instagram to share their gratitude towards Rodrigo.

Jhpiego said on its Instagram story: “We are beyond honored to be the nonprofit #oliviarodrigo chose to support during her first visit to the Philippines.

“Her generosity and commitment to women’s health will make a lasting impact. Together, we’re helping more young women and girls access the care and support they need! (sic)”