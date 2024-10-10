Singapore Sports Hub challenges Mandopop singer Jay Chou to tennis match
In a comment on Chou's Instagram post, Singapore Sports Hub added that, if they lost, they would invite Chou as a "VVVVVIP" to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament happening in 2025.
Taiwanese singer Jay Chou has arrived in Singapore, ahead of his concert at the National Stadium from Oct 11 to 13. In the days preceding his arrival, Chou – who has become a fan of tennis – issued a challenge to his followers to show him "weird and rare" tennis rackets.
The winners would win free tickets to his concert.
The contest has since concluded and five winners have been selected – including one from Singapore.
However, on Wednesday (Oct 9), the official Instagram account of Singapore Sports Hub commented on the contest post and issued a challenge to Chou.
Singapore Sports Hub proposed that they and Jay Chou compete in a tennis match and if the singer won, he would be invited as a "VVVVVIP" to the upcoming Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 250 tournament happening in 2025 at the newly-built Kallang Tennis Hub. They didn't say what would happen if he lost.
Chou has yet to respond to the challenge.
Jay Chou's upcoming Singapore concert is taking place almost two years after his last show in the country. All three of his shows will overlap with Andy Lau's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium which starts on Oct 10.