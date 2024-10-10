Taylor Swift donates US$5 million to hurricane relief efforts in Florida

Non-profit organisation Feeding America posted on Instagram: “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton efforts.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

"Together we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

Hurricane Helene claimed the lives of over 230 people and left major damage in its wake, while Hurricane Milton – which was listed as a Category 4, with winds around 130mph (209 km/h), at the time of writing – is predicted to have catastrophic effects on the western coast of Florida.

In December, Swift donated US$1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those whose homes and livelihoods were ravaged by the storms and tornadoes.

The 33-year-old Swift is from Pennsylvania originally but she moved to Nashville as a teen to pursue music.



Swift donated US$1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund in March 2020 after deadly tornadoes took lives and destroyed homes.

She said at the time: “Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

The Grammy winner has also donated to food poverty charities in cities on her Eras Tour.