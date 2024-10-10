10.10 deals: From travel backpacks to sports gear and tech, these are deals you’ll want to get for your year-end travels
These are some unmissable 10.10 bargains, including travel and fitness gear, you’ll want to add to your cart.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
These 10.10 deals (along with Amazon’s PBDD) are a good opportunity to shop for travel accessories or get a head start on your Christmas shopping. From one-bag travel gear to gadgets and sports apparel, these are bargains you’ll want to snap up.
BAGS
Tomtoc T66M1D1 (40L) Carry-On Business Backpack, Black (S$122.08, Usual Price: S$199)
This affordable 40L backpack remains popular among one-bag travel fans. It has a 40L clamshell main compartment that opens flat, 15.6-inch laptop compartment and spacious front pocket with organisers.
- Clamshell opening offers easy access to your items
- Dimensions: 52cm x 33cm x 23cm
- Weight: 1.2kg
Cabin Zero Classic Backpack 44l, Aruba Blue (S$104.64; Usual Price: S$109)
This 44L ultra-lightweight cabin travel bag includes side compression straps to secure your items, top and side handles for easy carrying and a front zip pocket with an inner mesh pocket for quick access to essentials.
- YKK zippers, 600 denier polyester fabric for durability
- Weight: 760g
- Dimensions: 51cm x 36cm x 19cm
Decathlon Forclaz Trekking 40L Backpack Travel 500, Khaki (S$99.90)
This backpack opens flat like a suitcase for greater accessibility. It features multiple zippered compartments plus a dedicated laptop pocket and zippers on the main compartment that can be padlocked for added security. Padded straps, a fixed back and a lumbar belt help distribute weight.
- Three internal compartments, one water bottle pocket and two outer pockets
- Capacity:40L
- Dimensions:55 cm x 32 cm x 27 cm
- Rain cover included
TECH
Soundcore A30i ANC Wireless Earbuds (S$49; Usual Price: S$89.90)
We reviewed these tiny earbuds and found plenty to like: Compact size, good sound and decent noise-cancelling performance make this a value-packed noise-cancelling offering.
PHILIPS 3000 Series Handheld Garment Steamer, STH3020/16, 1,000W, White (S$48; Usual Price: S$60.02)
This light, compact steamer is a handy travel accessory that’ll help you look sharp. It also folds so it takes up less luggage space.
- Quick, 30-second warmup
- 120ml water tank
- Dimensions: 23cm x 13.4cm x 12.4cm
Google Pixel 8, 128GB, Hazel (S$728.10; Usual Price: S$1,099)
In this era of incremental smartphone updates, buying a previous-gen device can net significant savings on still-capable devices. It has two rear cameras – a 50MP, f/1.68 wide camera with an 82° field of view and a 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide unit with a 125.8° field of view. The ƒ/2.2 selfie-camera is a 10.5 MP module with a 95° field of view.
- 6.2 inch, 1,080 x 2,400 OLED display
- 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM
- Google Tensor G3, Titan M2 security coprocessor
APPAREL
Adidas Essentials Logo Tee, Black (S$30; Usual Price: S$40)
Keep it simple and classy with this understated, easy-to-match t-shirt from Team adidas.
- Regular fit
- Crewneck
- 100 per cent cotton
Nike Revolution 7 Men's Road Running Shoes, Black/White/University Red (S$59,90; Usual Price: S$89)
Hit the road, Jack, without breaking the bank. The Revolution 7 features soft cushioning and good support for a soft, smooth ride for running afficionados.
- Made with at least 20 per cent recycled content by weight
